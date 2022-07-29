Cowen Lowers Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $150.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.71.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $114.59 on Monday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.19 and a 200-day moving average of $139.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seascape Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

