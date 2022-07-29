Cowen Lowers Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $51.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Cowen from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CMCSA. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research cut shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.13.

Comcast Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average of $44.68. Comcast has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,041 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 96,348 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 900,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $45,346,000 after buying an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

