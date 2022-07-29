Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBRL. StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,682,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,619,000 after buying an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,519,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,381,000 after buying an additional 54,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 55.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 869,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,205,000 after buying an additional 309,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,985 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $96.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $81.87 and a twelve month high of $149.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

