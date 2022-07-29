Cream Market Cap Tops $7,583.61 (CRM)

Cream (CRM) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 29th. One Cream coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream has a total market capitalization of $7,583.61 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cream has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,012.54 or 1.00003718 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00045162 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00221382 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00245306 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00117367 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00051556 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004363 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology.

Buying and Selling Cream

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

