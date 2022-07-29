Cred Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million (LBA)

Cred (LBA) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One Cred coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cred has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Cred has a market cap of $1.23 million and $63,831.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,584.40 or 0.99949973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003880 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00127715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00031711 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

About Cred

Cred (LBA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,410,205 coins. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io.

Buying and Selling Cred

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

