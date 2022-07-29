Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 140 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VOD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 225 ($2.71) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($1.87) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 159.64 ($1.92).

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 118.80 ($1.43) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The company has a market capitalization of £33.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,980.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 127.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 126.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.53), for a total value of £380,174.50 ($458,041.57).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

