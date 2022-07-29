Credit Suisse Group Boosts Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Price Target to €3.55

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from €3.40 ($3.47) to €3.55 ($3.62) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KKPNY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.67) to €4.40 ($4.49) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.50 ($3.57) to €3.60 ($3.67) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.76.

KKPNY opened at $3.31 on Thursday. Koninklijke KPN has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

