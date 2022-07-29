Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Given New CHF 6 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 6.50 to CHF 6 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6.80 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.84.

Credit Suisse Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $11.04.

Credit Suisse Group Cuts Dividend

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.0528 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is presently -5.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 44,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,939,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,614,000 after acquiring an additional 294,425 shares during the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,820,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,842,000 after acquiring an additional 159,677 shares during the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

See Also

