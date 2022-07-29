Credit Suisse Group Trims Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Target Price to €5.45

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from €5.75 ($5.87) to €5.45 ($5.56) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NOK. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux downgraded Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Societe Generale cut their target price on Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($6.84) to €6.10 ($6.22) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Nokia Oyj to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.48.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NOK opened at $5.20 on Monday. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 18.5% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 28.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 268,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 937,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 129,253 shares during the last quarter. 16.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Featured Articles

