Credit Suisse Group Trims Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Target Price to C$63.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group to C$63.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.15.

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$35.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.56. The company has a market cap of C$18.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$24.84 and a 52 week high of C$57.50.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

