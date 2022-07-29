Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,500 shares, an increase of 1,144.3% from the June 30th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 53.6% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the first quarter worth $119,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 68.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 25,244 shares in the last quarter.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLDI opened at $7.53 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21.

