Creditcoin Price Up 11.3% Over Last Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 29th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $88.14 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,106.01 or 1.00014041 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00044724 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00027718 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004146 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001112 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

