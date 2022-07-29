Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases 11,282 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

