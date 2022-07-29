Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Up 5.6%

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.54 and last traded at $70.30. 84,051 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,544,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CROX. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.42 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Crocs Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Hart acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.63 per share, for a total transaction of $263,150.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 263,322 shares in the company, valued at $13,858,636.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,511.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Hart bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.63 per share, for a total transaction of $263,150.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,322 shares in the company, valued at $13,858,636.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,600 shares of company stock worth $947,066. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,716.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

