Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,260 ($99.52).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($108.43) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($79.52) to GBX 6,000 ($72.29) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Croda International from GBX 8,700 ($104.82) to GBX 8,300 ($100.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Croda International alerts:

Croda International Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 7,371.50 ($88.81) on Friday. Croda International has a 52 week low of GBX 5,862 ($70.63) and a 52 week high of £105.05 ($126.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,602.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,218.14.

Croda International Cuts Dividend

About Croda International

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a GBX 47 ($0.57) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

(Get Rating)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.