Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has C$5.00 target price on the stock.

CRON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cronos Group from C$3.70 to C$4.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cronos Group from C$4.50 to C$4.30 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC upgraded Cronos Group to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Cronos Group to C$4.30 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.54.

Cronos Group Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of CRON opened at C$4.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -4.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.21. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of C$3.32 and a 52-week high of C$9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 25.11, a current ratio of 26.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

