Crypto Kombat 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,535.00 (KOMBAT)

Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One Crypto Kombat coin can now be purchased for about $5.00 or 0.00021217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Kombat has a total market cap of $50,498.16 and $1,535.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypto Kombat has traded up 45% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.33 or 0.00871936 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015652 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001724 BTC.
Crypto Kombat Profile
Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Crypto Kombat Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Crypto Kombat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Kombat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.