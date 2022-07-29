CryptoTask Achieves Market Cap of $103,947.75 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CTASK) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. During the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded up 54.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for $0.0959 or 0.00000408 BTC on exchanges. CryptoTask has a total market capitalization of $103,947.75 and $55.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoTask alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $205.44 or 0.00874780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00015923 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001727 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,083,664 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask.

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTask Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTask and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.