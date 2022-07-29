Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Short Interest Update

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the June 30th total of 86,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Cuentas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CUEN opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. Cuentas has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $4.24.

Get Cuentas alerts:

Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Cuentas had a negative return on equity of 136.38% and a negative net margin of 1,663.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cuentas

Cuentas Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cuentas stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cuentas Inc. ( NASDAQ:CUEN Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Cuentas at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cuentas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cuentas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cuentas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.