Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lessened its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32,462 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 71,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $142.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,633. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.03. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $113.04 and a 52-week high of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 12.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.40.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

