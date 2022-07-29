Customers Bancorp’s (CUBI) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CUBI. B. Riley dropped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

Customers Bancorp Stock Down 6.5 %

CUBI stock opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.97.

Insider Activity

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.08). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.79% and a net margin of 40.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $475,856.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,817.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $43,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,856.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,465 shares of company stock worth $186,912. 6.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,945,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

