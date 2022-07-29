CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Price Target Raised to $26.00

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wedbush to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CVB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

CVB Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

CVB Financial stock opened at $26.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.35. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $26.65.

CVB Financial Increases Dividend

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 40.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CVB Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 259,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,052,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,533,000 after purchasing an additional 19,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 16,455.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,800,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,901 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

