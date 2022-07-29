CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CVCE) to Issue €0.01 Dividend

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CVCE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of CVCE opened at GBX 0.85 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities has a 52 week low of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

Get CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities news, insider Mark R. Tucker bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £6,790 ($8,180.72).

About CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.