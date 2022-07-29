CyberVein Price Hits $0.0018 (CVT)

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. In the last seven days, CyberVein has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One CyberVein coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. CyberVein has a total market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $49,744.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CyberVein alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.49 or 0.00852566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,095.09 or 0.99968698 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

CyberVein Coin Profile

CyberVein (CRYPTO:CVT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 coins. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberVein is https://reddit.com/r/CyberVeinOfficial.

CyberVein Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberVein's big-data solution is based on the PISR (private, interlink, secure, robust) distributed database, database operations are stored on CyberVein blockchain network which runs on a Proof-of-Contribution (PoC) consensus mechanism. The solution is focusing on enterprise-level “blockchain + big-data” customized services. CVT is the native utility token that is used for: Storage payment: The data owner pays the corresponding storage fee based on the file size and bandwidth consumed in such a process.Computing power payment: Payments from user to owner for usage, and remuneration for software developers is going to be exclusively conducted in CVT.Data exchange: On CyberVein's federated learning platform, the data acquirer trades the data at a price contracted between the two parties for distributed modeling applications.CROSS NFT issuance payment: Dapp businesses are obligated to pay for Storage and Data Exchange in light of network resources occupied, and may set up CyberVein token as a means of payment to issue NFT or conduct business in accordance to their desired business model. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.