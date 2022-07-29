D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Trading Up 2.5%

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4 – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 247.20 ($2.98) and last traded at GBX 246 ($2.96). Approximately 7,817 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 59,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($2.89).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.12) price objective on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.40 million and a P/E ratio of 6,150.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 254.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 269.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 12.50 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.27%. This is an increase from D4t4 Solutions’s previous dividend of $2.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. D4t4 Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.25%.

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management services.

