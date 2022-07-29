D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Trading Up 2.5%

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4 – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 247.20 ($2.98) and last traded at GBX 246 ($2.96). Approximately 7,817 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 59,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($2.89).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.12) price objective on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.40 million and a P/E ratio of 6,150.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 254.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 269.73.
D4t4 Solutions Plc provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management services.
