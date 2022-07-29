DA Davidson Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by DA Davidson in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bankshares

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 36,234 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 590,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,440,000 after buying an additional 296,875 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 281,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.