DA Davidson Weighs in on USANA Health Sciences, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Maintains” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for USANA Health Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $70.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.77. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $63.49 and a 1 year high of $103.95.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS.

In other news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $99,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,727.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 20.2% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 11.4% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

