DAEX Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million (DAX)

DAEX (DAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. In the last week, DAEX has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $923.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,003.96 or 1.00001978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00128716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00033114 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004157 BTC.

DAEX Coin Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io.

Buying and Selling DAEX

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

