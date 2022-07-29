Dai Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.47 Billion (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Dai has a total market cap of $7.47 billion and $751.60 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dai has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Dai coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dai

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 7,480,681,540 coins. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

