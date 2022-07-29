Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.57

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and traded as high as $4.63. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 1,125 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Daiwa Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28.

Daiwa Securities Group ( OTCMKTS:DSEEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

