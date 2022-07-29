Dali Foods Group (OTCMKTS:DLLFF) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dali Foods Group (OTCMKTS:DLLFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has 4.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of 5.40.
Dali Foods Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DLLFF opened at 0.45 on Monday. Dali Foods Group has a 52-week low of 0.45 and a 52-week high of 0.51.
Dali Foods Group Company Profile
