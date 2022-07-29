Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Dana has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dana to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Dana Price Performance

Shares of DAN opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Dana had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dana will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dana from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dana by 2.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 49,268 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Dana by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60,025 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Dana by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 316,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Articles

