Dash (DASH) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. During the last week, Dash has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $51.09 or 0.00213529 BTC on popular exchanges. Dash has a total market cap of $553.96 million and $109.23 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004858 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001139 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008000 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.99 or 0.00514015 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,842,707 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum.

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

