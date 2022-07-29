Databroker (DTX) Trading Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

Databroker (DTX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. In the last week, Databroker has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Databroker has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $368.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Databroker alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,584.40 or 0.99949973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003880 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00127715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00031711 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Databroker Profile

DTX is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao.

Databroker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.