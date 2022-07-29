Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Cut to $146.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $180.00 to $146.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 44.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DDOG. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Datadog from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.45.

Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock traded up $5.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,744. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $81.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9,572,000.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $345,720.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,021.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $345,720.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,021.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,640,291.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,827,633.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,132 shares of company stock valued at $9,578,442 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

