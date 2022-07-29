DDD Partners LLC Boosts Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 191,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,095 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 2.9% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $21,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 17,179 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 65,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $116.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $274.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $90.31 and a 52-week high of $122.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.