DDD Partners LLC Grows Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Snap by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Snap by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Snap by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Snap by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Price Performance

Shares of SNAP opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $83.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNAP. Oppenheimer cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Snap from $65.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.69.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,046.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,873,842.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,523,046.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379,515 shares in the company, valued at $32,873,842.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,277,886 shares of company stock worth $16,497,106.

Snap Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.