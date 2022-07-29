DDD Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 112.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $26.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20.

