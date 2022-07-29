DDD Partners LLC Purchases 52,006 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,666,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares during the quarter. Antero Midstream makes up 4.0% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Antero Midstream worth $28,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.4% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 85,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 303,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $3,129,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 517,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 303,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $3,129,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 517,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $31,620.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 280,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,732.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 865,620 shares of company stock worth $8,963,071 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of AM stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.28 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

