DDD Partners LLC Sells 5,538 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

DDD Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,538 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $9,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $73,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $49.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.64. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $51.31.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.