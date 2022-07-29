DDD Partners LLC Sells 6,671 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

DDD Partners LLC lowered its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,671 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in Twilio by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Macquarie cut Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.04.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $86.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.61. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.14 and a 52 week high of $399.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.10 and a 200 day moving average of $134.66.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,260,003.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

