Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Raised by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 645.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.0% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $331.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.44.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.56.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

