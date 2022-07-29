DeFiner (FIN) Trading Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days

DeFiner (FIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. DeFiner has a total market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $54,014.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiner coin can now be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFiner has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiner Coin Profile

DeFiner (CRYPTO:FIN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,204,590 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org.

Buying and Selling DeFiner

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

