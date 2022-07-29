Desjardins Comments on Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.72 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.
Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.65 billion.
Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.5 %
CNR opened at C$159.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of C$108.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$145.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$152.90. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$132.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$171.48.
Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.7325 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.74%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 191,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.15, for a total value of C$29,652,215.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,357,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,917,212,391.87. In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.41, for a total transaction of C$2,382,715.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,198,326.24. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 191,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.15, for a total value of C$29,652,215.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,357,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,917,212,391.87. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,023,944 shares of company stock valued at $152,028,257.
Canadian National Railway Company Profile
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.
See Also
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.