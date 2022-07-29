Desjardins Comments on Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.72 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.65 billion.

CNR has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$127.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$153.18.

CNR opened at C$159.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of C$108.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$145.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$152.90. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$132.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$171.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.7325 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

In other news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 191,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.15, for a total value of C$29,652,215.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,357,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,917,212,391.87. In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.41, for a total transaction of C$2,382,715.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,198,326.24. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 191,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.15, for a total value of C$29,652,215.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,357,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,917,212,391.87. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,023,944 shares of company stock valued at $152,028,257.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

