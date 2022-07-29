Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $133.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $122.71 on Monday. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $108.37 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.92.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,409,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,758,090,000 after acquiring an additional 399,872 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after acquiring an additional 67,468 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,372,000 after acquiring an additional 558,053 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum! Brands



YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

