Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 521.9% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DBOEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deutsche Börse to €196.10 ($200.10) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €160.00 ($163.27) to €164.00 ($167.35) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($185.71) to €173.00 ($176.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deutsche Börse from €185.00 ($188.78) to €193.00 ($196.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.76.

DBOEY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.14. 104,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,631. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $18.44.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.2282 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

