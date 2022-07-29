Dev Protocol (DEV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,317.00

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $471,443.69 and $2,317.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001772 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

