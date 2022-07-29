DGS Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

DGS Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 18,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMC opened at $6.72 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 24.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.2866 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 7.1%. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UMC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

