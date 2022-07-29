DGS Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Celestica by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 91,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 276,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $10.50 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.09.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celestica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Celestica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

