DGS Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 648,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 416,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 61,910 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 158,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 84,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $40.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.08. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $45.87.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.5457 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is 75.15%.

About Chunghwa Telecom

(Get Rating)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.